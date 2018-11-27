(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pacific Pulse: 27 November 2018

    Pacific Pulse: 27 November 2018

    JAPAN

    11.27.2018

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeanette Mullinax 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse, USS Ashland takes part in typhoon recovery efforts, Marines of Marine Forces Pacific Command honor the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Tarawa, and Kunsan Air Base hosted an annual buddy squadron training.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.27.2018
    Date Posted: 11.26.2018 18:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 54776
    Filename: 1811/DOD_106246955.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: 27 November 2018, by PO2 Jeanette Mullinax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AFN
    Kunsan Air Base
    PACOM
    USS Ashland
    USFJ
    Battle of Tarawa
    U.S. Forces Japan
    Indo-Pacific
    Pacific Pulse
    Super Typhoon Yutu

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT