Pacific Pulse: 27 November 2018

On this Pacific Pulse, USS Ashland takes part in typhoon recovery efforts, Marines of Marine Forces Pacific Command honor the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Tarawa, and Kunsan Air Base hosted an annual buddy squadron training.
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2018
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2018 18:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Year
|2018
|Location:
|JP
