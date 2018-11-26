(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    11.26.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    U.S. Marines and sailors with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force - Peru, along with Peruvian military and government officials, participated in a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief exercise off the coast of Lima, Peru, November 24th. SPMAGTF-Peru's goal is to demonstrate humanitarian assistance and disaster relief response by bringing together the capabilities of U.S. Marines, sailors, and Peruvian naval forces as a combined multinational maritime task force. This type of mission is part of U.S. Southern Command's Enduring Promise initiative which reflects the U.S.' lasting commitment of friendship, partnership and solidarity between North and South America.

    On this day in Marine Corps history in 1944 during World War II,
    Marines started to take part in the Marshall Island Operations as the first steps in the drive across the central Pacific, resulting in an allied victory.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    Date Taken: 11.26.2018
