Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Michael Parks with your Marine Minute.



Retired Marine 1st Sgt. John J Lord was awarded the Navy Cross, the nation’s second highest award for combat bravery, during a ceremony at a Marine Corps Birthday Ball celebration in Vancouver, Washington Nov. 17. The Navy Cross award was an upgrade from a Bronze Star that Lord received in 1975, seven years after he put himself in the cross-hairs of the North Vietnamese Army when rescuing his fellow Marines who were wounded.



On this day in Marine Corps history in 1991,

Colonel Gary Blair, Commanding Officer of Marine Barracks GDE, Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and Brigadier General George Walls Jr., Commander of the Operation Able Manner and Safe Harbor Joint Task Force and Commanding General of the 2d Force Service Support Group, provided humanitarian assistance and medical care for Haitian migrants during Operations Able Manner, Safe Harbor and Gitmo.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil. Happy Thanksgiving Day Marines!