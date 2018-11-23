Date Taken: 11.21.2018 Date Posted: 11.21.2018 11:19 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 54736 Filename: 1811/DOD_106237816.mp3 Length: 00:02:58 Year 2018 Genre News Location: US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, DoD News Daily - Weekly Recap - November 23, 2018, by PO2 Jennifer Lebron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.