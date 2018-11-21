U.S. Army Europe radio news update Brevik MusikKorps

The village of Brevik, Norway celebrated the 100th anniversary of their community band, the Brevik Music Corps. Master Sergeant Larry Dean from the U.S. Army Europe band joined the Brevik Music Corps as a guest soloist for the 100th anniversary jubilee of the Norwegian community band. Dean played two trumpet solos said he felt as if he was getting back to his roots.