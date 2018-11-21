(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Army Europe radio news update Brevik MusikKorps

    BREVIK, NORWAY

    11.21.2018

    Audio by Anthony Sweeney 

    U.S. Army Europe   

    The village of Brevik, Norway celebrated the 100th anniversary of their community band, the Brevik Music Corps. Master Sergeant Larry Dean from the U.S. Army Europe band joined the Brevik Music Corps as a guest soloist for the 100th anniversary jubilee of the Norwegian community band. Dean played two trumpet solos said he felt as if he was getting back to his roots.

    #StrongEurope
    #USArmyEurope

