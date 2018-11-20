Today's story: The investigation of an F-16 Fighter accident from back in February at Misawa Air Base, Japan is complete.
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2018
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2018 14:59
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|54717
|Filename:
|1811/DOD_106234419.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|26
This work, Air Force Radio News 20 November 2018 A, by A1C Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT