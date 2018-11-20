More than 530 U.S. Air Force Academy cadets from the 2019 graduating class have been matched to attend pilot training pending final qualifications and commissioning. This is a 26 percent increase over the 2018 class.
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2018
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2018 14:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|54715
|Filename:
|1811/DOD_106234408.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|23
This work, Air Force Radio News 20 November 2018 B, by A1C Marqus Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT