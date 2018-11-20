Marine Minute

Marines and Sailors with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit and USS Iwo Jima lent a hand to organizations in Oslo, Norway, November 15. The MEU established a stronger bond with their Norwegian hosts by assisting in refurbishing the Veterans Moter Veterans home, and interacting with Norwegian veterans.



Also in the Corps,

Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 4, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, recently completed live-fire recovery missions as part of the Integrated Training Exercise 1-19 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twenty-nine Palms, California. ITX 1-19 was a large-scale Marine Air-Ground Task Force integration exercise in which Marines and Sailors trained to respond quickly to any contingency.



On this day in Marine Corps history in 1933,

Major Chester Forndey and LCDR Thomas Settle, set a world record balloon flight into the stratosphere at 62,237 ft. kicking off the race to space.



