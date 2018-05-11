The Pillars 52 - Holiday Grief

Chaplain (Maj.) Jim Bridgham, wing chaplain, Maj. (Dr.) Reed Reichwald, wing psychologist / Surgeon General, and Tech. Sgt. Johanna Ackerberg, Mental Health Technician, 363rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, 25th Air Force, continue their podcast, "The Pillars," with an episode on grief during the holidays. Previous podcast topics include: Personal Growth, Goals, Sleep, Caffeine, Morning Routines and Meditation. All of the available podcasts can be found on DVIDS, iTunes and YouTube.