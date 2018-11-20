(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    11.20.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    The Marine Corps recently released the new version of the female Marine Blue Dress coats that now resemble the male Blue Dress coats. With this new release, Marines of November Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion made history as they graduated from recruit training as the first company to wear the new version of the female Blue Dress Coat at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, Nov. 16. The new version of the female Blue Dress coat features the iconic mandarin collar, white belt and gold waist plate, and is without pockets and lines on the uniform.

    On this day in Marine Corps history in 1947,
    U.S. Marine Major Bill Hendricks and Marine reservists initiated the campaign for Toys For Tots in the month of November in Los Angeles. Just one year after they came together the Marine Corps Reserve adopted the program making it official. To this day military members continue to donate for Toys For Tots showing their undying support.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2018
    Date Posted: 11.20.2018 11:13
    Category: Newscasts
