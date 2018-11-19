(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    11.19.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    Camp Pendleton Marines recently conducted a demonstration of a new cutting edge modular heli-drone security system to Marine Corps Installations West leaders in order to save lives while cutting the cost. The system itself consists of three sensor mast towers, which can monitor up to six nautical miles that detect any unusual objects or vessels, and relays information back to a command center. From that point, the operator can deploy a fully automated drone to investigate the potential threat instead of sending a team of Marines into harm's way.

    Also in the Corps,
    Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 163, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conducted Ace Support training during the Realistic Urban Training exercise at Naval Air Facility, El Centro, California, Nov. 12. The Realistic Urban Training is the final land-based training exercise for the 11th MEU in preparation for deployment next year.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Savannah Mosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

