On this Pacific Pulse, Sergeant Major of the Army addresses the ACFT during a visit to Camp Zama, USS Green Bay supports APEC conference, and the U.S. Navy teams up with JMSDF and RAN for a mine-countermeasure exercise.
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2018
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2018 19:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|54702
|Filename:
|1811/DOD_106231347.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2018
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: 20 November 2018, by PO2 Jeanette Mullinax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT