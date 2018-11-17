The Windjammer Ballroom was bustling on Saturday, November 17th with residents of Naval Station Guantanamo Bay attending the bi-monthly craft fair.
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2018
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2018 15:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|54699
|Filename:
|1811/DOD_106230684.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Artist
|MCSN Samantha Oblander
|Location:
|NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 181117-N-CD453-1001, by SN Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT