(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 19 November 2018 A

    Air Force Radio News 19 November 2018 A

    UNITED STATES

    11.19.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Greg Cerny 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Air National Guardsmen from the 195th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group have been aerial imagery support to agencies battling fires in California.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2018
    Date Posted: 11.19.2018 13:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 54691
    Filename: 1811/DOD_106230085.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 19 November 2018 A, by SSgt Greg Cerny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Fire
    Camp
    ANG
    ISR
    California
    Air Force
    Wildfire
    AFRN
    Woolsey
    195th

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT