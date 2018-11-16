(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Army Europe News Update Senior Enlisted Symposium

    U.S. Army Europe News Update Senior Enlisted Symposium

    GERMANY

    11.16.2018

    Audio by Sgt. Dani Debehets 

    U.S. Army Europe   

    Radio story about the key topics discussed during the USAREUR Senior Leader Symposium.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2018
    Date Posted: 11.19.2018 10:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 54690
    Filename: 1811/DOD_106229514.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Genre Blues
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Europe News Update Senior Enlisted Symposium, by SGT Dani Debehets, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Germany
    NCO
    Europe
    Symposium
    Non Commissioned Officer
    U.S. Army Europe
    USAREUR

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT