The 388th Fighter Wing’s 34th Fighter Squadron recently returned from a weapons evaluation exercise at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, where they employed the GBU-49 for the first time in F-35A Lightning II combat training.
11.16.2018
11.16.2018
Newscasts
|54676
|1811/DOD_106223785.mp3
00:00:59
|2016
|Blues
|US
|6
|0
|0
|42
This work, Air Force Radio News 16 November 2018 B, by SSgt Greg Cerny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
