(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    11.16.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Michael Parks 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Michael Parks with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division recently conducted essential, live-fire artillery training during the Artillery Relocation Training Program 18-3 exercise at Combined Arms Training Center in Camp Fuji, Japan. The program is a regularly scheduled, annual training event, which enhances the warfighting capabilities of U.S. Marine forces and supports the Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security between the United States and Japan.

    Also in the Corps,
    U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visited with Marines from Marines Barracks Washington, November 15th. They also visited Marines who responded to a building fire at the Arthur Capper Senior Public Housing complex earlier this September, where nearly a dozen Marines charged into a building that caught on fire, bringing seniors to safety, with no casualties reported.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2018
    Date Posted: 11.16.2018 13:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 54675
    Filename: 1811/DOD_106223610.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Michael Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    President
    3rd Battalion
    3rd Marine Division
    12th Marine Regiment
    Camp Fuji
    Marines
    training
    Artillery
    Warfighting
    Artillery Relocation Training Program
    Donald trump
    Marine Barracks Washington
    Melania Trump
    DMAMAMM
    DMAMPROD
    ATRP 18-3

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT