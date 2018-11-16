Marine Minute

Marines with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division recently conducted essential, live-fire artillery training during the Artillery Relocation Training Program 18-3 exercise at Combined Arms Training Center in Camp Fuji, Japan. The program is a regularly scheduled, annual training event, which enhances the warfighting capabilities of U.S. Marine forces and supports the Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security between the United States and Japan.



U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visited with Marines from Marines Barracks Washington, November 15th. They also visited Marines who responded to a building fire at the Arthur Capper Senior Public Housing complex earlier this September, where nearly a dozen Marines charged into a building that caught on fire, bringing seniors to safety, with no casualties reported.



