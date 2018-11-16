On this Pacific Pulse, Airmen from Kadena were awarded for their assistance during a Thailand rescue mission, the U.S. and Royal Brunei Navies kick off exercise CARAT, and U.S. Army Pacific and Chinese Peoples Liberation Army take part in a Disaster Management Exchange.
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2018
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2018 21:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|54658
|Filename:
|1811/DOD_106221346.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2018
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: 16 November 2018, by PO2 Jeanette Mullinax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT