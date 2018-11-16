(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Pulse: 16 November 2018

    JAPAN

    11.16.2018

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeanette Mullinax 

    On this Pacific Pulse, Airmen from Kadena were awarded for their assistance during a Thailand rescue mission, the U.S. and Royal Brunei Navies kick off exercise CARAT, and U.S. Army Pacific and Chinese Peoples Liberation Army take part in a Disaster Management Exchange.

    Date Taken: 11.16.2018
    Date Posted: 11.15.2018 21:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Kadena
    AFN
    CARAT
    U.S. Army Pacific
    U.S. Navy
    Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training
    320th Special Tactics Squadron
    Indo-Pacific
    Disaster Management Exchange
    Pacific Pulse
    Media Center-Japan

