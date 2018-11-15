(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    11.15.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    The Marines who make up The Center For Naval Aviation Technical Training Marine Unit Detachment Little Rock were recognized by the governor of Arkansas and Rear Adm. Brian Fort for their volunteer service in the Little Rock-area communities, November 13th. The Marines had dedicated more than 6,000 hours to volunteer services in just one year.

    Also in the Corps,
    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Europe 19.1 conducted retrograde during Exercise Northern Screen in Norway, Nov. 13. The exercise increases the Marines’ proficiency in cold-weather, arctic, and mountainous environments.

    In the Middle Eastern Region,
    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 166 participated in the Bahrain International Airshow, on Sakhir Airbase, Bahrain, November 13th. The BIAS is a biennial event and is an opportunity to strengthen military-to-military relationships with regional partners and European allies.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    Date Taken: 11.15.2018
    Date Posted: 11.15.2018
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Savannah Mosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    volunteer
    Little Rock
    Norway
    Marines
    Bahrain International Airshow
    Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 166
    BIAS
    DMAMAMM
    Marine Rotational Force-Europe 19.1
    November 13th
    Middle Eastern Region

