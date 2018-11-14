Marine Minute

Marines of the 1st Marine Aircraft Wing bid farewell to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 469 as they recently completed their tour in Okinawa during the Unit Deployment Program on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan. HMLA-469 participated in multiple exercises and events during their deployment in the western pacific.



Marines and Sailors of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and Combat Logistics Battalion 31 completed the Defense Support of Civil Authorities mission on the island of Tinian. The Marines and Sailors assisted with clearing roads and schools of debris; pumping, purifying and distributing 20,000 gallons of water to thirsty families; building more than 140 Federal Emergency Management Agency-provided tents.



Remember Marines, November is military family month, so take care of those who serve by your side outside of uniform.