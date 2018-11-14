(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    11.14.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    Marines of the 1st Marine Aircraft Wing bid farewell to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 469 as they recently completed their tour in Okinawa during the Unit Deployment Program on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan. HMLA-469 participated in multiple exercises and events during their deployment in the western pacific.

    Also in the Corps,
    Marines and Sailors of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and Combat Logistics Battalion 31 completed the Defense Support of Civil Authorities mission on the island of Tinian. The Marines and Sailors assisted with clearing roads and schools of debris; pumping, purifying and distributing 20,000 gallons of water to thirsty families; building more than 140 Federal Emergency Management Agency-provided tents.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil. Remember Marines, November is military family month, so take care of those who serve by your side outside of uniform.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2018
    Date Posted: 11.14.2018 15:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 54631
    Filename: 1811/DOD_106214800.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Savannah Mosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    Sailors
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    HMLA-469
    Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 469
    Tinian
    DMAMAMM
    Defense Support of Civil Authorities mission

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT