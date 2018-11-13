(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    11.13.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    Marines and Sailors from the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit participated in exercise Trident Juncture 18 in Iceland and Norway during October and November, 2018. Trident Juncture is the largest NATO exercise held since 2002 and allowed for military forces to operate in a collective defense scenario.

    Also in the Corps,
    Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert B. Neller attended and spoke at the Semper Fidelis Society of Boston Luncheon at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, Nov. 12, 2018. General Neller was the guest of honor and guest speaker.

    On this day in Marine Corps history in 1982,
    The Vietnam Veterans Memorial, containing the names of more than 13,000 Marines who lost their lives in Vietnam, was dedicated this date at the Memorial site in Washington, D.C. The dedication and parade that preceded it were part of a week-long National Salute to Vietnam Veterans.


    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

