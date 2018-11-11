(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Armistice Day Flanders Fields Commemoration Ceremony

    WAREGEM, BELGIUM

    11.11.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Anri Baril 

    Defense Media Activity - Europe Africa

    Admiral James Foggo III, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa along with American and Belgian scouts participate in a wreath commemoration ceremony marking the 100th Anniversary of the Armistice ending WWI at the Flanders Field American Cemetery in Waregem, Belgium on November 11, 2018.

    Date Taken: 11.11.2018
    Date Posted: 11.13.2018 10:43
    Category: Newscasts
    TAGS

    Memorial
    U.S. Naval Forces Europe
    Veteran's Day
    Belgium
    Allied Joint Force Command Naples
    WWI Centennial
    Flanders Fields
    Veteran's Day 2018

