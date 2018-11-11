Admiral James Foggo III, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa along with American and Belgian scouts participate in a wreath commemoration ceremony marking the 100th Anniversary of the Armistice ending WWI at the Flanders Field American Cemetery in Waregem, Belgium on November 11, 2018.
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2018
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2018 10:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|54617
|Filename:
|1811/DOD_106210340.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|WAREGEM, BE
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Armistice Day Flanders Fields Commemoration Ceremony, by SSG Anri Baril, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT