    The Blue Grit POdcast Episode 10 Col (Ret) Lee Ellis

    CA, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2018

    Audio by Maj. Anna Fedotova 

    Air Force Space Command Public Affairs

    Episode 10 features Col (Ret) Lee Ellis, who spent 5 ½ years as a prisoner of war in Hanoi and surrounding areas with Senator John McCain and other military leaders. He is the author of 2016 award-winning Engage with Honor: Building a Culture of Courageous Accountability and Leading with Honor: Leadership Lessons From Hanoi Hilton. He shares his dramatic story and the stories of his fellow POWs filled with selfless honor, integrity, and character as the foundation for their daily decision-making.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Posted: 11.09.2018 14:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:56:39
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Blue Grit POdcast Episode 10 Col (Ret) Lee Ellis, by Maj. Anna Fedotova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #BlueGrit #USAFPodcast

