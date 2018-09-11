The Blue Grit POdcast Episode 10 Col (Ret) Lee Ellis

Episode 10 features Col (Ret) Lee Ellis, who spent 5 ½ years as a prisoner of war in Hanoi and surrounding areas with Senator John McCain and other military leaders. He is the author of 2016 award-winning Engage with Honor: Building a Culture of Courageous Accountability and Leading with Honor: Leadership Lessons From Hanoi Hilton. He shares his dramatic story and the stories of his fellow POWs filled with selfless honor, integrity, and character as the foundation for their daily decision-making.
