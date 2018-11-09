Air Force Radio News 09 November 2018 B

Today's stories: Developing strategic leaders who can provide innovative solutions to complex challenges, drives Developmental Education for Officers. Also, "Trident Juncture 18" was NATO's largest exercise since 2002. 50,000 participants from 31 countries took part, including, for the first time, an E-3 Sentry Aircraft and crew from Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma.