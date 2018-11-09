(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 09 November 2018 B

    UNITED STATES

    11.09.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Miguel Rosario 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: Developing strategic leaders who can provide innovative solutions to complex challenges, drives Developmental Education for Officers. Also, "Trident Juncture 18" was NATO's largest exercise since 2002. 50,000 participants from 31 countries took part, including, for the first time, an E-3 Sentry Aircraft and crew from Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    NATO
    AWACS
    Airborne Warning and Control System
    E-3 Sentry Aircraft
    AFPC
    AFRN
    Air Force Personnel Command
    Trident Juncture 18
    2018 Officer Developmental Education Selection results

