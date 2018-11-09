(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 09 November 2018 A

    UNITED STATES

    11.09.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Marqus Williams 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story:
    In the latest example of the strong ties between the U.S. and Ukraine, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein held high-level discussions with his Ukrainian counterpart, Col-Gen. Sergii Drozdov, at the Pentagon, Nov. 8.

    CSAF
    Ukraine
    Air Force
    International Partnerships
    AFRN

