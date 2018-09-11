Marine Minute

Marines with the 3rd Marine Logistics Group completed a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation at Camp Hansen in Okinawa, Japan, November 6th. The MCCRE helps to demonstrate their skills in counter-mobility and survivability on the battlefield in preparation for a future deployment.



This week in Marine Corps history in 1775,

The Second Continental Congress gathered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and authorized the creation of the United States Marine Corps to conduct ship-to-ship fighting, provide shipboard security, and assist in landing forces. In 1921, Marine Maj. Gen. Commandant John A. Lejeune issued Marine Corps Order No. 47, summarizing the history, mission, and tradition of the Corps, and directed that it be read to every command each November 10th in honor of the sacrifices and contributions of every Marine. 243 years later, the Corps continues to be America's expeditionary force in readiness. Semper Fidelis and happy birthday Marines!



