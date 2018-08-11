Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.



U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa recently participated in exercise Death From Above in Torrejon, Spain. Death From Above is a bilateral-exercise that allows the Marines and Spanish army to practice high-altitude jumps and air-delivery drops in a simulated combat environment.



Also in the Corps,

Marines and Sailors with 1st Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, recently took part in the Tactical Combat Casualty Care course at Marine Corps Base Hawaii. The course is designed to teach lifesaving techniques and how to provide the most effective trauma care during combat situations.



On this day in Marine Corps history in 1990,

U.S. President George H.W. Bush announced the number of Marines to be deployed in support of Operation Desert Shield in the Persian Gulf region be doubled by the addition of II MEF units and the 5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade. Within the next two months, Marine strength in the objective area would increase to nearly 90,000 Marines.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.