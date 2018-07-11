Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.



U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa, alongside Italian and Spanish Marines recently wrapped up Exercise Lisa Azul in San Fernando, Spain. Lisa Azul is a bi-annual exercise which promotes maritime security, cultural understanding, and partnership between the participating nations.



Also in the Corps,

Marines and Sailors with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit are still participating in Super Typhoon Yutu relief efforts in the Northern Marinas Islands. With winds exceeding 170 mph, Super Typhoon Yutu became the largest typhoon to ever hit a U.S. territory, leaving thousands of residents without power and running water for almost two weeks. With the assistance from the 31st MEU, residents can receive more than 50-thousand gallons of purified sea water each day. As the Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, the 31st MEU will continue its mission of partnering with federal emergency agencies to provide medical services and supplies to those in need.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.