The Contracting Experience - Episode 4: Influential Leadership in Air Force Contracting - Col Damian Wilborne

Col. Damian Wilborne is Deputy Director, Air Force Materiel Command Contracting Directorate, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Wilborne is an engaging guest and passionate about leadership, and this passion shines throughout the podcast. Wilborne provides insight into his leadership philosophies and talks about how he applies these philosophies in the contracting career field. He talks about "drinking tea" and how that relates to what he learned while working outside of the continental U.S. for more than eight years. Wilborne also encourages everyone to seek out mentoring relationships as both a mentor and a mentee.



