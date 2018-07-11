(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Contracting Experience - Episode 4: Influential Leadership in Air Force Contracting - Col Damian Wilborne

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2018

    Courtesy Audio

    Air Force Materiel Command

    Col. Damian Wilborne is Deputy Director, Air Force Materiel Command Contracting Directorate, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Wilborne is an engaging guest and passionate about leadership, and this passion shines throughout the podcast. Wilborne provides insight into his leadership philosophies and talks about how he applies these philosophies in the contracting career field. He talks about "drinking tea" and how that relates to what he learned while working outside of the continental U.S. for more than eight years. Wilborne also encourages everyone to seek out mentoring relationships as both a mentor and a mentee.

    If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.

    Enjoy!

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2018
    Date Posted: 11.07.2018 13:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:35:11
    Year 2018
    Genre Podcast
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    TAGS

    mentoring
    leadership
    podcast
    contracting
    AFMC
    Air Force Materiel Command
    The Contracting Experience

