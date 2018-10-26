Soldiers from the 10th Support Group endured four days of readiness and team building exercises designed to enhance mission readiness. The Master Instructor and Acting First Sergeant for 10th SG, Master Sergeant Ryan Sims says this training highlighted skills they may not perform on a daily basis.
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2018
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2018 23:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|54551
|Filename:
|1811/DOD_106192421.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Army Field Exercise, by SSgt Stacy Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT