    Army Field Exercise

    JAPAN

    10.26.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Stacy Buckley 

    AFN Okinawa

    Soldiers from the 10th Support Group endured four days of readiness and team building exercises designed to enhance mission readiness. The Master Instructor and Acting First Sergeant for 10th SG, Master Sergeant Ryan Sims says this training highlighted skills they may not perform on a daily basis.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Field Exercise, by SSgt Stacy Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN Okinawa
    10th Support Group
    Army Field Training
    MSG Ryan Sims

    • LEAVE A COMMENT