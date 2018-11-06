(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 06 November 2018

    UNITED STATES

    11.06.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Marqus Williams 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story:
    The Air Force and HackerOne have teamed up for Hack the Air Force 3.0, the military service’s third and most inclusive bug bounty program.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2018
    Date Posted: 11.06.2018 14:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 54537
    Filename: 1811/DOD_106191177.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 06 November 2018, by A1C Marqus Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFRN
    Hack the Air Force
    HackOne
    Hack the Air Force 3.0
    HtAF

