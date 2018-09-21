(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    180921-N-CD453-1001

    180921-N-CD453-1001

    NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    09.21.2018

    Audio by Seaman Samantha Oblander 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    15 second spot about the birthday bowling special at the Marblehead Lanes Bowling Alley at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2018
    Date Posted: 11.06.2018 15:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 54519
    Filename: 1811/DOD_106191159.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Artist MCSN Samantha Oblander
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 180921-N-CD453-1001, by SN Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    radiogtmo

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT