(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Trident Juncture - radio package - LCAC operations

    Trident Juncture - radio package - LCAC operations

    ALVUND, NORWAY

    10.31.2018

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Coffer 

    Defense Media Activity - Europe Africa

    radio package of LCAC operations during exercise Trident Juncture 18.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2018
    Date Posted: 11.07.2018 03:40
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 54515
    Filename: 1811/DOD_106190975.mp3
    Length: 00:00:53
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: ALVUND, NO
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Trident Juncture - radio package - LCAC operations, by PO2 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NATO
    Norway
    Sailors
    U.S. Navy
    tridentjuncture
    TridentJuncture18

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT