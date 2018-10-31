Date Taken: 10.31.2018 Date Posted: 11.07.2018 03:40 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 54515 Filename: 1811/DOD_106190975.mp3 Length: 00:00:53 Year 2018 Genre Blues Location: ALVUND, NO

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Trident Juncture - radio package - LCAC operations, by PO2 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.