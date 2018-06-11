Marine Minute

Marines with the 2nd Marine Division are currently participating in Integrated Training Exercise 1-19 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California. ITX is large-scale exercise which allows infantry, logistics, and aviation units to bolster their combat capabilities in a desert environment in preparation for potential global contingencies.



Also in the Corps,

The last of the Marine Corps' remaining EA-6B Prowlers have recently wrapped-up their final combat deployment, where the electronic-warfare aircraft supported troops on the ground in the fight against ISIS. The Prowler has been a part of the Corps' aviation arsenal since the Vietnam era and will be replaced by new electronic-warfare and signals-intelligence capabilities across the Marine Air-Ground Task Force.



This week in Marine Corps history in 1915,

Marines under Maj. Smedley Butler captured the stronghold from the Cacos fighters at Fort Capois in Haiti during the Banana Wars.



