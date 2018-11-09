(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Pillars Episode 51 - CMSAF Kaleth O. Wright

    ANDREWS AIR FORCE BASE, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2018

    Audio by Catherine White 

    363rd ISR Wing

    Chaplain (Maj.) Jim Bridgham, wing chaplain, Jerry Walker III, Ph.D., Human Factors Program Manager, and Tech. Sgt. Johanna Ackerberg, Mental Health Technician, 363rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, 25th Air Force, continue their podcast, "The Pillars," with Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright. Previous podcast topics include: Personal Growth, Goals, Sleep, Caffeine, Morning Routines and Meditation. All of the available podcasts can be found on DVIDS, iTunes and YouTube.

    #363ISRW #ThePillars #363ISRWART #TWENTY-FIFTH AIR FORCE
    #363ISRW #TWENTY-FIFTH AIR FORCE #resiliency #CMSAF Kaleth O. Wright #CMSAF #Kaleth O. Wright

