    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    11.02.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and Combat Logistics Battalion 31 took the lead in Typhoon Yutu relief efforts on the island of Tinian earlier this week. Super Typhoon Yutu made a direct hit on the tiny U.S. territory on October 25th, and subsequently became the largest typhoon to ever hit a U.S. territory; leaving the approximately 2,000 residents without power and running water. U.S. service members here can purify more than 50-thousand gallons of sea water each day to assist residents in need.

    Also in the Corps,
    The Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Robert Neller, and Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, Sgt. Maj. Ronald Green, recently released the 243rd Marine Corps Birthday Message. In the message, the two Marine leaders speak to Marines and Sailors about the 100th Anniversary of the Battle of Belleau Wood and 100 years of women serving in the Corps, as well as reminding us on how the Corps' legacy lives on in every Marine. Check out the birthday message at Marines.mil.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

