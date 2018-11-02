(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 02 November 2018 B

    Air Force Radio News 02 November 2018 B

    UNITED STATES

    11.02.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Miguel Rosario 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: U.S. Strategic Command launched Global Thunder 2019, an annual Command and Control exercise that provides training opportunities to assess all USSTRATCOM mission areas and joint and field training operational readiness, with a specific focus on nuclear readiness.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2018
    Date Posted: 11.02.2018 10:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 54470
    Filename: 1811/DOD_106177355.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 10

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 02 November 2018 B, by A1C Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USSTRATCOM
    Command and Control
    field training
    operational readiness
    AFRN
    nuclear readiness
    Global Thunder 2019

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT