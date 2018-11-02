(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 02 November 2018 A

    UNITED STATES

    11.02.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Marqus Williams 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story:
    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Kaleth Wright recently posted on his Facebook page that it's now open season for the Blended Retirement System or BRS.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 02 November 2018 A, by A1C Marqus Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

