    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    11.01.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    The Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Robert Neller, spoke with Marines and Sailors participating in exercise Trident Juncture 18 aboard USS Iwo Jima, October 31st. Trident Juncture is a NATO-led exercise hosted by Norway that enhances the combat readiness of NATO allied countries.

    Also in the news,
    Marine Corps Systems Command recently announced that it has awarded a new contract to Central Lake Armor Express Incorporated to make new armor inserts for the newest plate carriers in the Corps. The new PC Gen III plate carriers will provide Marines increased ballistic protection and mobility, with lighter weight and improved fit, and additional modularity to support various types of missions. Infantry and Reconnaissance Marines, along with vehicle crewmen and combat engineers, should look out for the new body armor when fielding begins in late fiscal year 2019.

    On this day in Marine Corps history in 1918 during World War I,
    The 4th Marine Brigade fought alongside Allied forces during the Meuse-Argonne Offensive, which was the deadliest battle in American history at the time.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

