Date Taken: 10.25.2018 Date Posted: 10.31.2018 15:08 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 54444 Filename: 1810/DOD_106170519.mp3 Length: 00:02:05 Location: NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 181025-N-CD453-1011, by SN Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.