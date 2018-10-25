(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    181025-N-CD453-1011

    NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    10.25.2018

    Audio by Seaman Samantha Oblander 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    The senior class of W.T. Sampson High School held a haunted house at the wine cellars behind the Downtown Lyceum.

    Date Taken: 10.25.2018
    Date Posted: 10.31.2018 15:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 54444
    Filename: 1810/DOD_106170519.mp3
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

