(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    10.31.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    U.S. Marines, sailors, and coast guardsmen wrapped up San Diego Fleet Week 2018, October 28th. Fleet Week gave the local public a unique opportunity meet and experience America's sea services up close and personal. Service members participated in various community service events, showcased capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoyed the hospitality of San Diego and its surrounding areas.

    Also in the Corps,
    Marines and Sailors assigned to Special-Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa recently returned home to Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, after a seven month deployment in which they conducted crisis-response and theater-security operations in Europe and Africa.

    On this day in Marine Corps history in 1955,
    Lewis B. "Chesty" Puller, the most decorated Marine in the history of the Corps with an unprecedented five Navy Crosses and one Army Distinguished Service Cross, officially retired from the Marine Corps as a Lieutenant General after 37 years of service.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2018
    Date Posted: 10.31.2018 15:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 54442
    Filename: 1810/DOD_106170250.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard
    Navy Cross
    North Carolina
    Africa
    San Diego
    Return From Deployment
    USMC
    Europe
    DMA
    Defense Media Activity
    Sailors
    Marine Corps
    Camp Lejeune
    Marines
    U.S. Navy
    Marine Corps History
    Marines.mil
    Marine Minute
    Chesty Puller
    Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force Crisis Response Africa
    SPMAGTF-CR-AF
    1955
    DMAMAMM
    sdfleetweek18
    Marine Corps Legend
    San Diego Fleet Week 2018

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT