Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.



U.S. Marines, sailors, and coast guardsmen wrapped up San Diego Fleet Week 2018, October 28th. Fleet Week gave the local public a unique opportunity meet and experience America's sea services up close and personal. Service members participated in various community service events, showcased capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoyed the hospitality of San Diego and its surrounding areas.



Also in the Corps,

Marines and Sailors assigned to Special-Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa recently returned home to Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, after a seven month deployment in which they conducted crisis-response and theater-security operations in Europe and Africa.



On this day in Marine Corps history in 1955,

Lewis B. "Chesty" Puller, the most decorated Marine in the history of the Corps with an unprecedented five Navy Crosses and one Army Distinguished Service Cross, officially retired from the Marine Corps as a Lieutenant General after 37 years of service.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.