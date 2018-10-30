(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Trident Juncture 18 - Amphibious Landing - Norway

    ALVUND, NORWAY

    10.30.2018

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Deanna Gonzales 

    Defense Media Activity - Europe Africa

    U.S. Marines with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct an amphibious landing in Assault Amphibious Vehicles during Exercise Trident Juncture 18 in Alvund, Norway, Oct. 30, 2018. Trident Juncture 18 enhances the U.S. and NATO Allies’ and partners’ abilities to work together collectively to conduct military operations under challenging conditions.

    Date Taken: 10.30.2018
    Date Posted: 10.31.2018 12:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Year 2018
    Location: ALVUND, NO
    identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Norway
    tridentjuncture18

