Trident Juncture 18 - Amphibious Landing - Norway

U.S. Marines with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct an amphibious landing in Assault Amphibious Vehicles during Exercise Trident Juncture 18 in Alvund, Norway, Oct. 30, 2018. Trident Juncture 18 enhances the U.S. and NATO Allies’ and partners’ abilities to work together collectively to conduct military operations under challenging conditions.