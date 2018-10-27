(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    181027-N-CD453-1001

    181027-N-CD453-1001

    NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    10.27.2018

    Audio by Seaman Samantha Oblander 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    Residents of Guantanamo Bay headed down to the Ferry Landing Beach to kick off the Olympic Triathlon on Saturday, October 27, 2018.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2018
    Date Posted: 10.31.2018 09:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 54428
    Filename: 1810/DOD_106169102.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 181027-N-CD453-1001, by SN Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    radiogtmo

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT