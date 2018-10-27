Residents of Guantanamo Bay headed down to the Ferry Landing Beach to kick off the Olympic Triathlon on Saturday, October 27, 2018.

AUDIO INFO Date Taken: 10.27.2018 Date Posted: 10.31.2018 09:36 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 54428 Filename: 1810/DOD_106169102.mp3 Length: 00:02:00 Location: NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 181027-N-CD453-1001, by SN Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.