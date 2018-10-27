Residents of Guantanamo Bay headed down to the Ferry Landing Beach to kick off the Olympic Triathlon on Saturday, October 27, 2018.
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2018
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2018 09:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|54428
|Filename:
|1810/DOD_106169102.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 181027-N-CD453-1001, by SN Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
