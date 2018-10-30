Today's story:
The name of recent Medal of Honor recipient, Master Sergeant John Chapman, was unveiled on the Wall of Honor during a memorial ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida on October 27, 2018.
This work, Air Force Radio News 30 October 2018 A, by A1C Marqus Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
