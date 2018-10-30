Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.



Marine Rotational Force - Darwin recently wrapped-up six months of training and exercises in Australia. Roughly 1,500 U.S. Marines took part in the seventh and largest rotation to date, alongside the Australian Defence Force and other service members from nations including Japan, the Philippines and France. The numerous exercises and training scenarios helped enhance the combined ability of the U.S. and Australia to work together with partner nations in the interests of regional peace, stability and security.



Close to 30,000 runners from across the globe participated in the 43rd Annual Marine Corps Marathon over the past weekend in Arlington, Virginia. Also known as "The People's Marathon," the 26.2 mile race helps promote physical fitness, generate goodwill in the community, remember fallen heroes, and showcase the organizational skills of the Marine Corps. 32-year-old Washington resident, Jeffrey Stein, earned his first career marathon victory with an official time of 2 hours 22 minutes and 49 seconds this year's race.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.