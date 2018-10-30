Date Taken: 10.30.2018 Date Posted: 10.30.2018 09:49 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 54412 Filename: 1810/DOD_106165429.mp3 Length: 00:01:00 Year 2018 Genre Blues Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE

Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, U.S. Army Europe radio news update CFC, by Anthony Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.