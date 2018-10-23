The Pillars 50 - Chief Master Sgt. Stefan Blazier

Chaplain (Maj.) Jim Bridgham, wing chaplain, and Tech. Sgt. Johanna Ackerberg, Mental Health Technician, 363rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, 25th Air Force, continue their podcast, "The Pillars," with Chief Master Sgt. Stefan Blazier, command chief, 363rd ISRW. Previous podcast topics include: Sleep, Caffeine, Personal Growth, Goals, Morning Routines and Meditation. All of the available podcasts can be found on DVIDS, iTunes and YouTube.