    Air Force Radio News 29 October 2018 A

    UNITED STATES

    10.29.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Marqus Williams 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story:
    The Air Force Aid Society has provided more than $6 million in hurricane disaster and relief assistance to airmen and their families across the Florida Gulf region following the aftermath of Hurricane Michael.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 29 October 2018 A, by A1C Marqus Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

