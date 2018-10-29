(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 29 October 2018 B

    UNITED STATES

    10.29.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Greg Cerny 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's Story: Over the weekend, Chief of Staff of the Air Force General David Goldfein and Chief Master Sergeant of the air force Kaleth Wright visited Tyndall Air Force Base for the second time since Hurricane Michael caused catastrophic damage.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2018
    Date Posted: 10.29.2018 13:30
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 29 October 2018 B, by SSgt Greg Cerny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

