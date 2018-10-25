(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Cold Weather Drivers Training, Trident Juncture 2018

    Cold Weather Drivers Training, Trident Juncture 2018

    TRONDHIEM, NORWAY

    10.25.2018

    Audio by Spc. Craig Jensen 

    Defense Media Activity - Europe Africa

    U.S. Marines participating take a cold weather drivers training course led by Norwegian instructors during the Exercise Trident Juncture 2018 at Trondhiem, Norway, Oct. 25, 2018.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2018
    Date Posted: 10.28.2018 14:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 54387
    Filename: 1810/DOD_106160115.mp3
    Length: 00:00:45
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: TRONDHIEM, NO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cold Weather Drivers Training, Trident Juncture 2018, by SPC Craig Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Norway
    NATO allies
    Trident Juncture 2018
    Tridentjuncture18
    Norwegian cold weather drivers training course
    Cold weather driving

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT