Cold Weather Drivers Training, Trident Juncture 2018

U.S. Marines participating take a cold weather drivers training course led by Norwegian instructors during the Exercise Trident Juncture 2018 at Trondhiem, Norway, Oct. 25, 2018.
|10.25.2018
|10.28.2018 14:02
|Newscasts
|54387
|1810/DOD_106160115.mp3
|00:00:45
|2018
|Blues
|TRONDHIEM, NO
|1
|0
|0
|0
